The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Providence Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $155.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,137.31 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $156.30.

PRSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Providence Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

