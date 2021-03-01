The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $77.50 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE TD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,016,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

