The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.89.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$77.14 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

