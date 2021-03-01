The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a hold rating to a top pick rating and upped their price target for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$79.89.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$77.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$49.01 and a 1-year high of C$79.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.