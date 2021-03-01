The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

