The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,998. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.