Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $536.92 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $536.92 million and $37.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.63 or 0.00295441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $922.19 or 0.01937337 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,250,598,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.

