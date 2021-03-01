Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $24.36 on Friday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

