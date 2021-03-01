Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Down 83.2% in February

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the January 28th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TGLVY stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.