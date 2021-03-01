TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 367.6% in February

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, an increase of 367.6% from the January 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TORM stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $617.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -363.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TORM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $5,872,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in TORM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

