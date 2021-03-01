Tornado Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Tornado has a total market cap of $821,968.19 and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Tornado token can now be bought for about $136.99 or 0.00276934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00511240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00076952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.98 or 0.00466926 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance.

Tornado Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.