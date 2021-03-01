Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $148.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

