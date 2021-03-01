Toronto Dominion Bank Has $462,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN opened at $150.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

