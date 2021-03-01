Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 86.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $45.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

