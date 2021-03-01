Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

