Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 543,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

