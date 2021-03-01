Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.39 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.