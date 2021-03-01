Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 179,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,700. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

