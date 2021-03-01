TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

TPI Composites stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.