Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.09. 40,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,699. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.