Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.98. 256,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,687. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

