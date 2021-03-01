Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 87,429 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,429 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 2.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 102,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $24.91. 2,068,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,722,199. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.