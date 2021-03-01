Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 431.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $26,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 414.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 277,285 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares in the company, valued at $241,748,806.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,987,898 shares of company stock worth $616,154,163. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA traded down $6.95 on Monday, reaching $147.86. The company had a trading volume of 145,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,881,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.