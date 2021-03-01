Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,471 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,080. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24.

