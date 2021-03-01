TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $974.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $333,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.