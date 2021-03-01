Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tredegar by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

