TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $33,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $43.07 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

