Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) SVP Sells $1,035,954.48 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 622,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,553. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

