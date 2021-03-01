Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $735.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post sales of $735.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.91 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.78. 168,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,668. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

