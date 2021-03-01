TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 92.9% Higher Over Last Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 92.9% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $211,331.52 and approximately $7,270.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.85 or 0.00752895 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00028527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00041479 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

