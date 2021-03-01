Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.