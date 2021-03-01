Truist Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $186.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target raised by Truist from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $158.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

