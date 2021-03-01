Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MTDR opened at $20.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

