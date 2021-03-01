Truist Securiti Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of LOW opened at $159.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

