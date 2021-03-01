TrustToken (TRU) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. One TrustToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00501735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00070801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00076401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.06 or 0.00447320 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrustToken

