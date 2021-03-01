Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$40.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.94.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$32.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.10. The firm has a market cap of C$17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$49.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.