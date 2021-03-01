Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.88. Tuniu shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,541 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $519.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

