Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Up 5.8%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.55. 974,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 406,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 591,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

