Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $443.50.

Shares of TWLO opened at $392.88 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.24 and a 200-day moving average of $315.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,337,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

