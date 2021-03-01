Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lifted to Buy at Cleveland Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.32.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $77.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

