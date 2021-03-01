Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TYL traded up $13.63 on Wednesday, hitting $477.05. The company had a trading volume of 233,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,008. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,802 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

