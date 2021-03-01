Ubiq Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Ubiq has a total market cap of $16.46 million and approximately $87,301.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.42 or 0.03172865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00357194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.76 or 0.01014624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00460085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00377888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00243701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00022307 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

