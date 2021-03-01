UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

BBVA stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

