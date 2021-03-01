UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 482.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.92.

UFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

