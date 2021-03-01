Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the January 28th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJLB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Ultrack Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on providing testing services in the United States. It intends to test, sample, and analyze organic products to test for the presence of pesticides, chemical pollutants, and other non-soil contaminants in such organic products using various gas chromatography based methodologies.

