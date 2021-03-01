UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.41

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.