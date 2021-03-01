UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

