UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of UniFirst worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE UNF opened at $242.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.48. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $249.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.