UniLayer One Day Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $1.12 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.86 or 0.00523657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00072501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00458688 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Token Trading

