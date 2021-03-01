United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

